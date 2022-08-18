Public awareness on inflation by Congress

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The City Congress created awareness among customers and shopkeepers on the issue of inflation in Connaught Place. The movement was led by the city president Sheikh Yusuf. The mobile shopkeepers, kiosk owners, clothes shopkeepers, hotel owners and consumers in Connaught Place were informed about the rising inflation due to the Central government. The leaflets sent by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress were distributed. Dr Pawan Dongre, Women's Congress city president Adv Anjali Vadje Patil, Dr Arun Shirsat, Anis Patel, Akef Rajvi, Sunil Dongaonkar and others were present on the occasion.