Public custodian office inaugurated

-Economically weak as well as inmates in jails will get free legal aid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Public custodian offices in 28 districts of Maharashtra including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were inaugurated virtually by Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oak to provide free legal assistance to economically weaker and jail inmates.

The work of the custodian office began in the district and sessions court here, on March 13, under the district legal services authority. Just as the government appoints a public prosecutor to represent the plaintiff, in criminal cases, it is imperative that the financially weak, as well as those incarcerated, who cannot hire a private lawyer, should be represented before the court by lawyers. For this, concerned custodians under the public custodian office will provide free legal aid for criminal cases in district and sessions courts, as well as in tehsil courts. Adv Madhukar A Aher was appointed as chief public custodian, Adv Kailas Rajput (Bagnawat) and Adv Sarika Puri was appointed as deputy chief public custodian, Adv Gulshan Mundada, Adv Sandhya Rajput, Adv Rishikesh Deshpande, Adv Kanhaiya Sharma and Adv Kiran Jogdand has been selected as assistant custodians.