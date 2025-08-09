Public drunkards receive hospitality’ at police station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police detained 94 intoxicated individuals who were openly drinking alcohol in public places such as grounds, streets, wine shop surroundings, and school premises at night.

These individuals were taken to the police station where they were given a firm ‘hospitality’ treatment. Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar has issued orders to take strict action against those consuming intoxicants in public spaces. Following instructions from deputy police commissioner Prashant Swami and assistant police commissioner Dr. Ranjit Patil, continuous operations have been conducted in Division Two at locations including Shahanurmiyan Dargah, TV Center Square, and Jalgaon Road targeting public drinkers. On Friday evening between 7 pm and 11 pm, those caught drinking openly were taken into custody and seated on the floor to receive their ‘treatment.’