Public Ganesh Mandals to get power supply at domestic tariff

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Public Ganesh mandals will get temporary electricity connections during the festival at domestic tariff rates, MSEDCL has announced.

Chief engineer of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Circle, Pawan Kumar Kachhot, urged mandals to make use of the facility. To prevent accidents, Mahavitran has instructed mandals to keep a safe distance from power lines, transformers, and other equipment while setting up pandals, decorations, and lighting. All electrical work inside pandals must follow safety norms and be done only by licensed contractors. Mandals have also been asked to keep the contact details of local Mahavitran engineers handy for emergencies.

Documents Required:

Mandals must submit their registration certificate, local body permission for the pandal, police permit, electrical inspector’s safety certificate, electricity demand application, installation test report, and a copy of a nationalized bank passbook at the nearest Mahavitran office.

Refund Policy:

A security deposit, based on the sanctioned load, is mandatory for temporary connections. If paid online, the remaining balance after deducting electricity charges will be refunded immediately once the festival concludes. Mahavitran has appealed to all mandals to opt for online payments.