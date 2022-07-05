Public movement on the issue of renaming

Meeting of all party leaders unanimously passes the resolution

Aurangabad, July 5:

The Mahavikas Aghadi government has approved a resolution to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. An all-party meeting was held at the Subhedari guest house on Tuesday to oppose the decision. The meeting unanimously approved the resolution to start a people's movement against the issue. An all-party committee will be set up soon. The committee will decide the direction of the next agitation, said MP Imtiyaz Jaleel.

The renaming of Aurangabad is strongly opposed by political activists. Congress and NCP office bearers submitted their resignations to their seniors. MP Jaleel convened a meeting of all party leaders at Subhedari. The meeting was attended by office bearers of various parties and organizations. Prominent dignitaries vented their emotions. An earlier attempt was made to change the name of the city. The renaming was stopped through a legal battle. It was suggested that a public movement and a legal battle, should be taken up to stop the renaming.

Finally, Jaleel mentioned that we have a lot of respect for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The issue of renaming is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. This subject is for every citizen who loves the city with all his heart. Aurangabad is on my birth certificate, Aurangabad will also be on my death certificate. At present, it is not democracy but dictatorship. He further mentioned that the legal fight will have to be done carefully as nothing will be possible if we lose in the court. Historian Dr Ramzan Sheikh, former mayor Rashid Mamu, former corporator Afsar Khan, Mohsin Ahmed, Mir Hidayat Ali, Ashfaq Salami, Gautam Kharat, Ilias Kirmani, former Congress city president adv Syed Akram, Pawan Dongre and others were present.

Resolution will be sent to the government

The dignitaries from different parts of the city came together and passed a resolution opposing the renaming. A copy of this resolution will be sent to the Government.