‘Public participation is essential at every stage of development: Sanjay Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “While providing prompt and quality services to the people, the participation of the public is essential at every stage of development. Let us all take our district, State and country forward together,” said Sanjay Shirsat, Social Justice and District Guardian Minister.

He was speaking at the main administrative flag hoisting ceremony organised in the premises of the Divisional Commissioner’s office here as part of the country’s 79th Independence Day.

MP Sandipan Bhumre, Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, District Collector Deelip Swami, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Cidco Chief Executive Officer Jagdish Miniyar, Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra, Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, freedom fighters, ex-soldiers, social activists and others were present.

He said that development works would be carried out at the pilgrimage site Ellora in the district with a fund of Rs 156 crore. “This development will be done under the guidance of the Archaeological Survey of India. The State Government is preparing a vision document called ‘Developed Maharashtra 2047’. This survey was also conducted in our district and the participation of dignitaries from various sectors of the district has been recorded in it,” he asserted.

After that, the Guardian Minister honoured former soldier Ramesh Savale, Constable Vijay Kunte, Constable from the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Santosh Jagdale, PSI Deepak Pardeshi from the Police Commissionerate, Pramod Pawar, Rajendra More. Also, Viraj Ramesh Pawar, Hindavi Dhananjay Patil, Rudra Dhananjay Patil and Neel Ravindra Somade, who succeeded in the scholarship examination, were also felicitated.