Public prosecutor manhandled in cabin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A lawyer allegedly barged into the chamber of a public prosecutor at the District and Sessions Court and manhandled him on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred after some people grew angry over his absence from the protest held to condemn the attack on Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Gavai.

Due to power failure, the process of registering an offence at the Vedantnagar Police Station was delayed till late Tuesday night. During the altercation, the lawyer allegedly pushed the public prosecutor and even attempted to throw a shoe at him.

As soon as the incident came to light, senior police officials along with a large force reached the court premises. Deputy commissioner of police Prashant Swami also visited the court and held discussions with the public prosecutor. The victim underwent a medical examination before proceeding to the police station, where the process of registering the case continued till late in the night.