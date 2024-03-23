Public pushback against city's draft development plan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city's recently unveiled draft development plan is facing significant resistance from residents. In just the past two weeks, a staggering 1,893 objections have been filed, and estimates suggest this number could climb to over 8,000 by the 60-day deadline.

The primary concern appears to be the plan's designation of various reservations, including schools, hospitals, and commercial areas, on existing residential areas. This includes slums, densely populated neighbourhoods, housing societies, and even officially designated layouts. Residents fear displacement due to these proposed developments.

The high number of objections within a short timeframe underscores the public's dissatisfaction. The municipal corporation has attempted to address some concerns by clarifying that current residences in slated redevelopment areas will not be demolished immediately. However, roads planned for future development are causing anxieties.

While the public has a 60-day window to voice their concerns, sources suggest the final plan may only be modified by about five percent. Land mafia activity is also a worry, with some citizens fearing manipulation by these groups using the new plan to acquire property cheaply.