Public representatives & pol parties turn backs on 3-langauge policy panel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Political parties and public representatives turned their backs on the interaction of the State-level Three-Language Committee, which was in the city on Wednesday, to interact with the stakeholders over making Hindi a compulsory language in schools from the first grade.

Marathwada Sahitya Parishad president Kautikrao Thale Patil, along with the entire executive committee, opposed compulsory Hindi. They demanded that the policy be withdrawn. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena city president Sumit Khambekar strongly opposed Hindi. Those present at this meeting expressed their opinions. The panel received many memoranda.

The State Government formed the committee headed by Dr Narendra Jadhav to determine the three-language policy in schools in the State as per the National Education Policy-2020. The panel held a divisional-level interaction at the auditorium of MIT College on Wednesday.

Committee members Dr Aparna Morris and Dr Madhushree Savji, Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, District Collector Deelip Swami, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Deputy Director of Education Kailash Datkhil, Director of MIPA Prakash Mukund, Divisional Board Chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Anil Sable, Education Officers Jayashree Chavan, Ashwini Lathkar (Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar) and Priyarani Patil (Beed), Director General of MIT Dr Munish Sharma and others were present.

The work of the committee began after the preamble of the Constitution was read out collectively as part of the Constitution Day today. Dr Jadhav said the committee would submit a report to the government after collecting all the comments and opinions recorded. Dr Yadnavir Kawde, Mirza Abdul Qayyum, Dr Ganesh Mohite, Dr Dilip Birute, Bhai Chandrakant Chavan and others expressed their opinions.