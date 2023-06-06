Public shows politicians way for committing mistakes: Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “I believe the most in common men of the country. The public shows a proper way to politicians if they commit any mistake. People defeated Indira Gandhi, one of the most powerful leaders of the time. Later, those who got the power from her did not perform the responsibility well. So, they too lost the power. People take decisions wisely,” said Sharad Pawar, NCP chief pointing a finger at the current political situation of the country.

He was speaking at ‘Sauhard Meeting’ organised at Einstein Hall of MGM on Tuesday. Chief convener of the meeting Sheshrao Chavan made an introductory meeting. Later, Mukund Sonawne and Mirza Abdul Qayyum presented research papers.

Justice (retd) D R Shelke, Shaikh Masood, Anurag Nalawade, Vishwajit Kale, Padmakar Mhaske, Syed Kirmani, Shoeb Hashmi, Naushad Osman and others also shared their thoughts. Sharad Pawar expressed concern over attacks on Muslims and Christians across the country.

He said that the constituent belongs to India and progress cannot take place by keeping any constituent behind.

“A lesson should be taught with unity against those who are spreading hatred,” he said. Sharad Pawar said that there was no need for the construction of new Parliament.

“The inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament was interesting. Neither President of the country nor the vice-president were present there while only the so-called Sadhu Sants were seen. How common men will have faith in Parliament if we don’t maintain its importance,” he questioned. The NCP chief said that

the then-Prime Minister, Chandrashekhar, tried to solve the Babari Masjid dispute through communication. He also talked about how the name extension of the local university was solved with communication. Rajendra Date Patil conducted the proceedings of the programme while Machhindra Garde proposed a vote of thanks.

Shivaji Maharaj’s State belongs to the public

Giving reference to the coronation day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he “The country has witnessed rulers like Mughals and Yadavs. But, Shivaji Maharaj’s Rule has been recognised as Rayateche Rajya than Bhoslyanche Rajya. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as Minister made a big contribution to water and electricity.