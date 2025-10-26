Public trust endures because of the dedication of postmen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“It is through the hard work of postmen that people’s trust in the postal department remains strong and that is their true strength,” said Senior postmaster Suresh Bansode while inaugurating the 21st open convention of the Postmen and MTS union of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division.

The convention, presided over by union Working President D. F. Sonawane, was held on Sunday at the TV Center premises. Chief guests included senior superintendent G. Hariprasad, Senior postmaster Suresh Bansode, and union representatives Ravi Bhosale and Prakash Ahire.

During this a 15-member executive committee was elected. The newly elected body comprises president Farooq Shaikh, Secretary Sunil Shinde, Treasurer Sudam Chaure, Working president/treasurer D. F. Sonawane, Vice presidents Karnkumar Chaudhari and Subhash Sukhadhan, Deputy secretaries Satish Khande, Assistant secretaries Ambadas Sultane, Sudam Maind, and Vidyasagar Dolas, Organizing secretaries Sagar Chavan, Sandeep Badak, Ganesh Atol, Shrimant Khade, and Deputy treasurer Valmik Jagtap.