Public universities will have to compete for survival in coming days: VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The number of private universities is rising in the State. Evan foreign universities are knocking on the doors. The resources are declining while expenses are rising. So, public universities will have to compete with them in the coming days,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, VC Dr Pramod Yeole whose tenure ends on December 31 said that for competition, they would have to create new sources of income and new courses and redesign old courses to move with the pace of time. He said that his four-year tenure as VC would be memorable in his 41-year career of teaching and research.

“File tracking system was implemented for bringing speed and transparancy in the administration. Now, all the files are disposed of online. There are 12 lakh documents in the file tracking project,” he said.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, deans Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Bhalchandra Waykare, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Prashant Amrut, incharge of general administration Dr Kailas Pathrikar and Dr Sanjay Shinde were present at the briefing.

5 L Covid sample testing & 2 Labs

He said that Bamu is the only university to launch two Covid testing laboratories reducing the burden of the district administration. “Nearly 5 lakh samples of patients were tested in the laboratories. A course on Virology was launched related to the epidemic,” he asserted.

Number of students declining in traditional courses

The vice chancellor said that admissions to traditional courses is reduced in many public universities including Bamu. He said that the reason is that students prefere short time courses of required skills to get jobs.

--10 patents and 10 copyrights were registered under the University 'IPR Cell' in four years.

-- Online evaluation of postgraduate and professional courses

--Online examinations were held successfully during the Covid period.

-An academic audit of 391 colleges was conducted in three phases.

--Registration of 46 startups under Atal Incubation Center done. Funds of Rs 8.50 crores were made available for them.

--New departments like M. Pharmacy, Artificial Intelligence, and Forensic Science were started.

--New buildings including the Foreign Student Hostel, Law Department, and Paul Herbert Research Center were inaugurated.