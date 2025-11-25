Public urination costs young man ₹1,000 fine at Kham River Eco Park

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To maintain discipline in public places such as parks and gardens, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on a young man for urinating in Eco Park along the Kham Riverside on Tuesday morning.

The 4-km green stretch along the Kham River has become a preferred spot for morning walkers, including senior citizens, sportspersons and military personnel, as well as youngsters from nearby areas. Over the past few years, Eco Park has also grown into a small picnic and excursion destination. Apart from morning walkers, the park sees nearly 500 visitors daily between 8 am and 6 pm and is guarded round the clock by four security personnel.

The area is currently being developed and maintained by the CSMC in collaboration with various partners including EcoSattva. As part of their daily routine, members of the Special Task Force (STF) working on the Kham River Rejuvenation Mission (KRRM) were on duty when, around 10 am, they noticed a 25-yr-old man entering the bushes. Although STF personnel tried to stop him, he went ahead and relieved himself.

KRRM’s officer on special duty (OSD) Asadullah Khan said, “There are two urinals available at the site. Despite this, the young man chose to urinate in a public area. We detained him and called the Nagrik Mitra Pathak (NMP), who imposed a ₹1,000 fine for violating public discipline norms. The stricter action aims to maintain order within the park premises.”

NMP chief Pramod Jadhav confirmed that the penalty was issued for public urination.

Eco Park: A Favourite Spot

Eco Park has become a popular hangout for youngsters who visit to shoot reels, short films, pre-wedding videos, baby-bump photos or personal memories. With its serene and relatively uncrowded atmosphere, the park attracts hundreds of visitors every day, it is learned.