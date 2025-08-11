Pulling train alarm chain without reason can cost you dearly

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Think twice before pulling the alarm chain without a valid reason it could land you in jail.

The South Central Railway’s Nanded division has flagged a sharp rise in Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) incidents. Between January and July, 320 passengers were arrested, 103 penalised, and fines totalling Rs 83,000 collected for causing delays. Officials warn that ACP misuse disrupts train schedules and inconveniences hundreds. The chain is strictly for emergencies accidents, medical crises, onboard fire, security threats, or assisting disabled and elderly passengers. The Punishment - Misuse can lead to up to one year in prison, a fine of Rs 1,000, or both. The railways have made it clear: strict legal action will follow if ACP is abused. Passengers are urged to cooperate to keep trains running smooth, safe, and on time.