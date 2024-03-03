Pulse polio drive held at Railway Station
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 3, 2024 09:35 PM2024-03-03T21:35:02+5:302024-03-03T21:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rotary Club Cantonment and Chhatrapati Smbhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) conducted a pulse polio drive at the Railway Station.
The Club has been continuously implementing the campaign for the past 10 years for the eradication of polio. Children in the age group 0 to 5 years belonging to many passengers of the railway were administered the doses.
Chief Medical Officer of CSMC Dr Paras Mandlecha inaugurated the drive while city-head WHO Dr Mujeeb Syed, Dr Ujjwala Bhamare, Dr Premlata Karad, Railway Station Manger Birare, Madhuri Sangvikar from Rotary Elite, Rotary Midtown Secretary Rajendra Kulkarni and others were present.