Pune contractor abducted at gunpoint in filmy-style robbery; three notorious criminals arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Pune-based landscape designing contractor, Ajit Jadhav (33), residing at Chakan Road, Alandi, Pune, who had come to work at MIT College in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was abducted at gunpoint near Beed Bypass after he stopped his car to relieve himself. The incident occurred around midnight on June 18. Three notorious criminals held him at knifepoint, forced him into his own car (MH-42 AX-6091), assaulted him, looted Rs 35,000 in cash, forced a Rs 69,000 PhonePe transfer, and snatched a gold earring.

The arrested accused are Akshay alias Bhaiya Ramesh Waghul (24, Bawnghar, Satara area), Kunal Gautam Jadhav (26, Ayodhyangar, N-7, Cidco), and Vinod Subhash Shinde (21, Garmapani). Akshay has 11 cases and has been booked under MPDA thrice; Kunal has 7, and Vinod has 1. Senior inspector Sambhaji Pawar confirmed these details. After finishing work and dining in Shivajinagar, Jadhav was en route to meet a friend at Jalta Phata. Around 11.30 pm, he stopped near Hedgewar Hospital. Three men on a triple-seat bike approached. One put a knife to his back, forced him to drive, while others sat beside and behind him. One pointed a pistol at him throughout. They stole his bag with Rs 35,000 and two phones, beat him repeatedly, and forced him to call his wife for money. She transferred Rs 30,000. They took him to two ATMs and withdrew Rs 39,000 more. When further transfer attempts failed, one accused threatened to kill him over the call. His wife alerted his father, who sent Rs 30,000 and informed Kranti Chowk police. The gang noticed a call from police, assaulted Jadhav again. During a brief stop, he escaped, hid in tall grass, and called the police with a passerby's help. Later, he filed a complaint at MIDC Cidco police station. The same gang had also robbed Mahesh Narwade and Sharad Vayal that night, taking Rs 10,000, two mobiles, and a biometric machine. A dacoity case has been registered.