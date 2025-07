Pune-Shegaon Vande Bharat Express to run via Sambhajinagar?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pune-Shegaon Vande Bharat Express will run via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, there has been no official confirmation from the railway administration in this regard.

According to details, Pune will get four new Vande Bharat Expresses in the coming days.

Currently, the Nanded-Pune Express runs via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This train allows Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar residents to reach Pune in 8.25 hours.

Railway organisations say that in the coming period, the Pune-Shegaon Vande Bharat Express will run via Daund, Ahmednagar, Manmad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna. However, the railways have not yet confirmed this.

Now, Vande Bharat Express runs for Mumbai. This Vande Bharat Express, which starts from Jalna, will run from Nanded from August.

In such a situation, it is understood that now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will get Vande Bharat Express for Pune.