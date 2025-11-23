Pune tourist dies of heart attack at Ajanta caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 43-year-old woman from Pune died of a heart attack during her visit to the Ajanta Caves on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Yogita Mahesh Sawant, collapsed near Cave No. 1 around 2 pm. Yogita had travelled to the site with her husband, Mahesh Sawant, and their three children. After climbing the steps to Cave No. 1, she complained of chest pain. Police constable Bharat Koli rushed to help and shifted her in a police vehicle to the T-Point. Ambulance driver Amar Jadhav then took her to the Ajanta Rural Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her husband later took the body to Pune for the final rites. Tourists expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

------------

Call for better medical facilities

The Ajanta Caves attract thousands of visitors every week, many of whom face fatigue during the long, uphill walk. After Saturday’s death, Ajanta Guide Association president Rahuldev Nikam and several tourists urged authorities to station a full-time medical officer, ensure first-aid availability and deploy a dedicated ambulance at the site.