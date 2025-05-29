Punjabi Cultural Association to host Chabeel Diwas today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Punjabi Cultural Association (PCA), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will organise Chabeel Diwas programme from 10 am to 4 pm on May 30 at Kranti Chowk, in front of National Flag Post.

This special day is organised to commemorate the unparalleled sacrifice of the fifth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, whose martyrdom occurred 418 years ago. Across India, the Punjabi community observes this day as 'Chabeel Diwas' with immense reverence and a spirit of selfless service.

The PCA will serve passers-by by distributing cool and sweet water (Kacchi Lassi). This service will be rendered in the sacred memory of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, with the belief that it will honour his sacrifice and bestow Guru Dev's blessings upon everyone, bringing peace to their souls.

The PCA has urged everyone to participate in the programme and remember the sacrifice of Guru Arjan Dev Ji.