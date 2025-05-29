Push for independent police station, 8-lane connectivity in AURIC–Shendra zone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a review meeting chaired by MP Dr. Kalyan Kale, key infrastructure gaps in the AURIC City and Shendra MIDC industrial zone under the DMIC project were discussed. The meeting focused on improving road connectivity, security, civic amenities, and industrial facilitation.

Connectivity and infrastructure

A proposal to link Shendra directly with Bidkin MIDC will be forwarded to the union Road Transport Ministry. Additionally, the long-pending Shendra–Waluj 8-lane road project will be proposed to the PWD and World Bank for funding. Road expansion in Ladgaon, Eknathnagar, crematorium areas, and internal MIDC roads was also reviewed.

Security and services

Given jurisdictional overlap between Karmad and Chikalthana Rural Police Stations, Dr. Kale directed the submission of a proposal to the SP for setting up an independent police station at AURIC-Shendra. Directions were issued to enhance patrolling, install CCTV cameras, and ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply through (MSEDCL). BSNL was asked to ensure consistent broadband services.

Industrial ecosystem and environment

With 72 operational and 54 upcoming industries in the zone, the meeting emphasized:

• Immediate need for cargo services at the airport

• Fire station prioritization and emergency rapid response

• Industrial waste disposal by Gram Panchayat at MIDC’s expense

• Ram Bhogale and Suresh Khillare emphasized the need for faster connectivity to Waluj and demanded a Shendra-Waluj flyover

• Alternative methods to treat contaminated water, avoiding discharge into the Sukhna Project

• Gas pipeline connectivity and swift NOCs for industries

Local demands and employment

Local representatives demanded expedited development of the Shendra-Waluj flyover for seamless industrial mobility. Land acquisition, farmer compensation, and local employment generation were also highlighted. The review was coordinated by AURIC City Project Manager Arun Dubey and MIDC Regional Officers, with active participation from police, airport and revenue officials, ex-sarpanch Krishna Ukirde, Kumbhephal Sarpanch Sudhir Mule, and other stakeholders.