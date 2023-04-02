Pushpa Malani passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Puspha Prakash Malani (73, S B Colony) died after brief illness on Sunday. The last rites were performed on her at Pushpanagir crematorium. Her eyes were donated.She leaves behind husband, three sons, one daughter, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She was the wife of the city’s prominent trader Prakash Laxminarayan Malani.