Pushpa Malani passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 2, 2023 10:50 PM 2023-04-02T22:50:02+5:30 2023-04-02T22:50:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Puspha Prakash Malani (73, S B Colony) died after brief illness on Sunday. The last rites were ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Puspha Prakash Malani (73, S B Colony) died after brief illness on Sunday. The last rites were performed on her at Pushpanagir crematorium. Her eyes were donated.She leaves behind husband, three sons, one daughter, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She was the wife of the city’s prominent trader Prakash Laxminarayan Malani.Open in app