Pushpa shirt, Bachchan Pandey jeans are most wanted this Eid

Ramzan Eid: Influence of movies on fashion

Aurangabad, April 24:

The digitally printed shirt of Pushpa is gaining popularity, and the jeans jacket worn by Akshay Kumar in the movie Bachchan Pandey is getting the first preference of the youths this Eid.

On the occasion of Ramzan Eid, the Muslim community members were on a shopping spree on Sunday. Regardless of the heat, shopping continued in the afternoon with the same vigor. The market had witnessed a surge of shoppers since morning. At night, the market from Paithangate to Shahganj was crowded. The shopping spree is now reaching its peak. When it comes to festive days, buying new clothes is a priority.

There is a demand for 'Pushpa' style shirts for children and youths. Shirts with digital printing are being preferred. Also the gold design shirt is also gaining popularity. There is also a craze for the jeans jacket and jeans worn in a recent movie of Akshay Kumar. Likewise, white readymade Pathani is being sold in large numbers.

Srivalli skirt in great demand

Rasmika Mandana, who played the role of 'Srivalli' in the movie Pushpa, wore 'Ghagra' in the movie. This ghagra is in high demand among girls. The skirt has a large bottom girth of 32-35 inches and handwork is done on the top, informed trader Sanpreetsingh Saluja.

Daily turnover of Rs 5 crore

There is a rush of buyers for Eid and marriages in the textile market. The daily turnover of clothes and shoes is around Rs 5 crore. In the three days before Eid, the turnover will go up to Rs 7-8 crore, said a member of Tilak Path, Paithangate traders association.