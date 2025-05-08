‘Put in your best to bring smiles on faces of power consumers’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Director (Operations) of MSEDCL, Arvind Bhadikar, while addressing the officers, engineers and technical staff, said, "Providing uninterrupted electricity to consumers is our key responsibility. When power supply is disrupted, engineers and staff work to restore it. However, efforts must be made with full efficiency to ensure that faults do not occur in the first place through proper planning. Provide the best possible service to consumers, focus on increasing revenue, and prevent electricity theft."

He was speaking at an interaction meeting held on Wednesday at Sant Eknath Rangmandir with officials, employees, and technicians from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Circle of MSEDCL. Acting Joint Managing Director Dhananjay Aundhekar, Chief Engineer Pawankumar Kachhot, and Superintendent Engineer Manish Thakre were present on the occasion.

Bhadikar said, “ The rate of power loss in the city is alarming. All employees must introspect and launch aggressive campaigns to prevent electricity theft. It is essential to recover the bill for every unit of electricity used by the consumers. The foundation of MSEDCL rests on this collection. Hence, serious attention must be given to recovering outstanding electricity bills.”

Loss of 10,000 units of electricity per feeder-trip

The Acting Joint Managing Director also interacted with the officers and employees. He emphasized that the issue of interrupted electricity supply in the city is serious. When a feeder trips, the heat generated results in a loss of approximately 10,000 units of electricity. Hundreds of such feeder tripping incidents lead to energy wastage and disrupted power supply to consumers. Therefore, every engineer and technician must focus on the maintenance and repair of power cable lines. The programme was compered by Pragya Divekar.