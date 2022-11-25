PVC Day to be observed on Nov 25

Aurangabad

Param Veer Chakra (PVC) Day will be observed at Nath Seeds Premises on November 25.

Out of the two regiments in Maharashtra including Maratha Light Infantry and Mahar regiment. The 8th Mahar Battalion on the Mahar regiment is the only battalion in the state which has received the PVC by Major Ramaswami Parmeswaram for his bravery and sacrifice in an operation Pawan in Srilanka on November 25, 1987. Hence, the battalion observes this day every year.

Officers and recipients of the various gallantry awards will be present during the function.

A grand procession will be organised from Hotel Keys (Railway Station) on November 25 at 9.30 am and it will pass through Beed By-pass Chowk, Paithan Road and will reach Nath Seeds where homage will be paid to the martyrs. The programme has been organised by Dr (capt) Devinder Khurana, who participated in the operation in Srilanka in 1987.