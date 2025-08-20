PVC Memorial Gallery reopens at renovated airport

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Param Vir Chakra Memorial Gallery has been reopened at the newly renovated Chikalthana Airport. Industrialist Manasingh Pawar, Col. Prashant Gaur, Airport Director Sharad Yewale, Surgeon Captain Mohan Rote, CISF Deputy Commander Govind Kulkarni, and Matrubhoomi Group’s Jaswant Singh Rajput inaugurated the gallery, recently.

The gallery has been created by Matrubhoomi Group which is well known for organising patriotic programmes all over the country. The new gallery now features improved exhibits, interactive elements, and enriched content that narrates stories of valor and patriotism, reflecting the spirit of the Indian Armed Forces (IAF). The gallery reaffirms the airport’s commitment to honouring national heroes and instilling a sense of pride and patriotism among travellers.

Invaluable support in creating the gallery came from Airport Authority’s Sharad Yewale, Firoz Khan and Vaishali Hande to Manasingh Pawar, Sunit Kothari, Mahesh Aute, Sushovan Jana, and Susmita Jana.

With the cooperation of CISF and the Matrubhoomi Group, airport officials invite all passengers and citizens to visit the gallery and pay tribute to these extraordinary individuals who embody the highest ideals of service to the nation.

About the airport

The city’s airport at Chikalthana has recently undergone a comprehensive transformation aimed at improving passenger amenities, operational efficiency, and cultural representation. The inclusion of the Param Vir Chakra Memorial Gallery makes the airport not only a gateway to Maharashtra’s heritage but also a beacon of national pride.