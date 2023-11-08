Pvt travels agencies on RTO rader

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) will take stern action against the private travel agencies which will fleec customers during Diwali festival.

It may be noted the number of passengers going to their native place for Diwali festival is increasing in the city day by day. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has made arrangements to ply additional buses on the different routes for passengers. The passengers have to use buses of private travel agencies to reach the native place on time. The MSRTC has made a 10 per cent seasonal increase in bus fares for the festival.

The private agencies have the freedom to increase the fare maximum by one and a half times of MSTRTC bus fare. The passengers complained of being charged more than the permitted fare by private travel agencies on many routes. The private agencies do not passengers to return as the passengers travelled one way during the festival. Private travel agency owners said they are charging bus fares as per the norms, on some, the fare is less than MSRTC ticket charges.

Box

Make a complaint with RTO

The RTO will take action against the owners and drivers of private travel buses if issued directives are not followed. “If any travel agency charges more than the prescribed fare, one can send a complaint by email (rto.20-mh@gov.in) with their name and mobile travel agencies. Action against those who flout norms,” said Vijay Kathole, incharge of RTO.