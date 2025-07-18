PWD to prepare unified DPR of all four state highways in one month

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a move aimed at improving road infrastructure in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, discussions were held two days ago with State Public Works Minister Shivrendra Raje Bhosale regarding the widening of the city's four major state highways, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD). It was decided in the meeting that a single Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared for all the roads. The PWD will handle the work, and if there is any shortfall in funding, the municipal corporation is willing to contribute, said the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth.

Unified plan for road expansion

The civic chief further explained that areas such as Padgaon, Chikalthana, Paithan Road, and Jalgaon Road are designed to be 60 meters (approximately 200 feet) wide. In line with this vision, the municipal corporation has recently undertaken large-scale demolition of authorised constructions along these routes. Land acquisition from property owners is still pending, and compensation will be provided in the form of cash or TDR (Transfer of Development Rights).

Vision for safer, smarter roads

The CSMC envisions these roads to be accident-free in the future, with provisions for smoother traffic flow, designated pedestrian pathways, foot overbridges, and underpasses. Work on Padegaon Road is expected to begin soon. Simply upgrading the currently used roadway will not be sufficient; the adjoining 100-foot stretch must be fully utilised, which the Minister also agreed to.

It was concluded in the meeting that the PWD will prepare the DPR for all roads within a month. If required, the municipal corporation will support the project financially to ensure its timely and effective execution.