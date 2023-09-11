PWD to seek funds of Rs 4K crore in cabinet meeting

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

It is believed that the public works department (PWD) would be submitting proposals valuing Rs 4,120 crore for approval in the cabinet meeting to be held on Saturday. The proposals will mention the requirement of funds for roads and infrastructure in each district.

To remove the backlog of various departments and give a push to new schemes of Marathwada region, the cabinet meeting is slated to be held in the city on September 16. Referring to it, all the government and semi-government departments will be submitting their proposals through their respective district collectors.

Taking a cue from the appeal made by the district administrations, the PWD’s regional headquarter alerted all the district level PWD officers to prepare the proposals. The submission of proposals has been started with all the eight collectors of the region.

The proposals include construction of tehsil courts, tehsil office buildings, construction of main roads in each district, construction of bypasses, administrative complexes comprising government offices etc, apart from the proposals suggested by the public representatives. The district collectors of Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv (erstwhile Osmanabad) will also be submitting independent proposals.

According to sources, “ It is believed that the proposals of valuing Rs 500 crore are likely to be submitted from each district. A total of 30-40 proposals could be approved in the cabinet meeting (3-4 proposals of each district). There is a possibility of making a provision of Rs 1500 crore.”

Proposals from district

The proposals to be submitted from Aurangabad district includes demand for Rs 100 crore funds for Marathwada Muktisangram Museum and Memorial; Rs 147 crore for new Administrative Complex; Rs 200 crore for Ring Road etc. The total value of proposals would be Rs 447 crore which would be submitted in the cabinet meeting.

PWD chief engineer (PWD) Shrinivas Katkade said,“All the proposals will be submitted through the respective collectors. There is a possibility that 15-20 proposals from each district would be submitted. The total value of these proposals could be around Rs 4,000 crore.”