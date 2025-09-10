Python killing; Protest today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A protest will be staged at the forest department in the city at 1 pm on September 11 for the demand to register a case against the accused of killing a python in Soyegaon tehsil of the district on Tuesday.

An Indian rock python was killed at Motadi Shivara near Ajanta mountain.

The video and photo of that incident were circulated on social media. The number of accused involved in the case is about seven to eight.

Honorary Wildlife Warden Dr. Kishore Pathak said that this incident is not good for biodiversity and the food chain. The killing of a python is considered an offence under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 (Schedule 2).

Wildlife conservationist Dr Santosh Patil demanded action from the department in this regard. A protest will be staged in front of the office of the Deputy Forest Conservator at 1 pm tomorrow.