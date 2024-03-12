Qirat competition at Boon Eng Pri School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Boon English School organised Qirat competition for students to improve their Tajweed, reading and accent in Holy Quran. Students recited different Suras in their melodious voices. Hafiz Awez and Ifteqar-ul-Hasan were the judges. A total of 21 students from Std II to IV participated. Overall, 11 gold, silver and bronze medals were given in prizes.

Incharge Maslehuddin Qazi, headmistress Qamar Shaheen and other teachers appreciated the efforts taken by the teachers and students.