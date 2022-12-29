Quality is 1st mantra of success in industry: Sriram Narayanan

Aurangabad: President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Maharashtra and Managing Director of Endress Hauser Sriram Narayanan said that if the industry wants to achieve success, it is necessary to hold the glass of quality.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 36th National Convention of Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) organised at MGM University campus on Thursday.

Dhananjaya Group Executive Director T N Kandakure, Bajaj Auto's Sunil Bhumkar and D K Srivastava were seated on the dais.

Srirama Narayanan said that with production, quality must be embraced in every sector of the industry and quality is always better than money. “The joy of delivering quality products to the customer is different. Complete customer satisfaction is the key to success,” he added.

T N Kandakure and Sunil Bhumkar also spoke. Expert guidance was organised for small entrepreneurs in the city on the topic of Karakuri Kaizen.

Around 11000 contestants from across the country participated in the conference during which around 2200 research papers were presented. QCFI Aurangabad Division president Nitin Kingaonkar and coordinator Narendra Joshi and others took efforts for the event.