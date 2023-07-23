Quality policy of industries important for nation's progress: Mehta

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kaustubh Mehta, managing director of Meta Forge Industries Private Ltd, emphasized the importance of quality policy in the advancement of the nation during the regional meeting of Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI). The conference, based on the concept of cultural change through quality concept, was organized in Deogiri Engineering College recently.

Mehta stressed the need for industrial groups to make continuous efforts towards producing quality products and maintaining the quality of their services at the world level. He asserted that creating a positive ideological change among employees, workers, and entrepreneurs through training, workshops, and various competitions is essential for the development of quality and industry.

Dr Ulhas Shiurkar, director of Deogiri Engineering College, was present as the chief guest, while. Nitin Kingaokar, President of the forum, provided detailed information about various activities undertaken by QCFI.

QCFI vice president Sandeep Garud, coordinator Sudhir Patil, Rajendra Pawar, and others were present.