Quick action helps elderly couple recover lakhs in cyber scam
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 17, 2025 23:40 IST2025-10-17T23:40:09+5:302025-10-17T23:40:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Acting quickly during the “golden hour” helped a retired Kulkarni couple in Jawaharnagar save Rs 3.81 lakh ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Acting quickly during the “golden hour” helped a retired Kulkarni couple in Jawaharnagar save Rs 3.81 lakh from cybercriminals.
On 14th October, while seeking assistance for their DTH connection, the couple received a call from a fraudster posing as company staff. The caller charged Rs 5 and extracted their bank and OTP details, quickly withdrawing Rs 95,000. The fraudster then tricked them into installing a malicious app, transferring Rs 1.35 lakh from the wife’s account.
Realizing the scam, the couple informed a relative, who alerted Assistant Police Commissioner Manish Kalyankar. Police, under Inspector Sachin Kumbhar and officer Maroti Gore, removed the app and coordinated with SBI, which froze Rs 2 lakh and blocked the rest. The couple recovered their funds just before Diwali celebrations.
Why acting fast matters:
• Cyber evidence like login details and IP addresses can vanish within hours.
• Fraudulent transfers are easiest to stop in the first hour.
• Banks can freeze accounts immediately when informed.
• Early complaints to RBI or central cybercrime portals boost recovery chances.
Tips for Citizens:
• Contact police immediately.
• Call the national cyber helpline at 1930.
• File complaints at www.cybercrime.gov.in.