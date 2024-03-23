Quiz at Little Wonder Nursery
Little Wonder Nursery School, Ulkanagari recently organised a quiz for Nursery, Junior kg, and senior kg classes. The quiz helps students for concentration, observation, identifies knowledge gap and adds educational value in learning. The winning team was felicitated. Teaching and non-teaching staff took efforts for the success.