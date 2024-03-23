Quiz at Little Wonder Nursery

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 23, 2024 06:05 PM2024-03-23T18:05:02+5:302024-03-23T18:05:02+5:30

Lokmat News Network Little Wonder Nursery School, Ulkanagari recently organised a quiz for Nursery, Junior kg, and senior kg ...

Quiz at Little Wonder Nursery | Quiz at Little Wonder Nursery

Quiz at Little Wonder Nursery

Lokmat News Network

Little Wonder Nursery School, Ulkanagari recently organised a quiz for Nursery, Junior kg, and senior kg classes. The quiz helps students for concentration, observation, identifies knowledge gap and adds educational value in learning. The winning team was felicitated. Teaching and non-teaching staff took efforts for the success.

Open in app