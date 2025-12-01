Radhika Merchant (Ambani) visits Encore Healthcare in Paithan MIDC; Company set to boost production

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Encore Healthcare, a rapidly emerging pharmaceutical company in Paithan MIDC that suffered a major fire a few months ago, is back in operation. The fire had caused significant damage, destroying several pieces of machinery, and the company remained closed for about a month for repairs.

Following its reopening, the company plans to increase production and implement future initiatives. The visit by the company’s owner, Viren Merchant, along with Radhika Merchant (Ambani), the daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, and her sister Anjali Merchant, is aimed at reviewing production, quality, and operational processes. The delegation arrived by helicopter at 11:05 am on Monday. The visit is scheduled for two days, with sources confirming that the team will stay temporarily in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Thousands of citizens gathered to catch a glimpse of the visitors, and extensive security measures, including ambulances, personal security teams, and Reliance team members, were deployed. Encore Healthcare operates at Plot No. D-5 in Paithan MIDC. The company manufactures pharmaceutical tablets and provides employment to hundreds of workers. It produces a wide range of medicines for various diseases. The visit is significant as there had been no such high-profile visits to the company for several years, and it is being conducted for work-related purposes, focusing on production assessment and future planning. The visit has generated widespread discussion in Paithan MIDC. Local residents hope this initiative will help overcome the slowdown in the industrial area and attract new industries to the region.