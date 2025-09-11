Rahul Mhaske gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has awarded Ph D to Rahul Janardhan Mhaske in Computer Science and Information Technology.

He submitted his thesis titled “Automatic Fruit Quality Identification System For Eminence Inspection Through Colour Image Processing," under the guidance of Dr P D Deshmukh, research guide, Principal of MGM's Dr G.Y. Pathrikar College of Computer Science and Information Technology. Rahul Mhaske is a secretary of Sillod Education Society and Incharge Principal of Nalanda Management and Computer Science College.