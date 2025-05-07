Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi to be felicitated in OBC convention

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Central Government has bowed down to Rahul Gandhi by accepting the demand for caste-wise census. To celebrate this victory, a big convention of OBCs will be organised at the city soon in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi,” said Bhanudas Mali, State president of the Congress's OBC department, in a press conference held on Tuesday. He said that Rahul Gandhi had been pushing this demand from the beginning.

“He was humiliated and some members even questioned about his caste in the Lok Sabha. Still, he continued to fight for this demand in and outside the LS without any hesitation. He will be felicitated at the grand convention. Although the Government has decided to conduct a caste-wise census, it is still unclear how it will be implemented. We were surprised by the sudden announcement of this decision,” said Mali.

He said that the Supreme Court ordered that local body elections would be held within four months, that too, in accordance with the previous reservation for OBCs. “This is a slap in the face to the government, and since these are elections for local activists, Elections should be held on ballot papers,” he added.