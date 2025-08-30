Raid on gambling den in former corporator’s hotel at Sawangi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A raid was conducted on Friday (29th) night around 7.30 pm by the squad of Superintendent of Police Annapurna Singh at a gambling den operating in a hotel owned by a former corporator near Sawangi (Harsul) on Jalgaon Road.

Twenty-four people were caught gambling, and property worth Rs 12.63 lakh was seized from their possession. A case has been registered at the Phulambri police station. Police had received information that an illegal card-playing club was being run in Poonam Hotel in Sawangi. Acting on this tip, the SP’s team along with Phulambri police raided the back premises of the hotel on Friday night. Many gamblers were found playing cards at the time. The police seized cash of Rs 1.68 lakh, one four-wheeler, six two-wheelers, several mobile phones, and gambling material, amounting to Rs 12.63 lakh in total. All 24 gamblers were arrested and booked under the Gambling Prohibition Act. The raid was conducted under the guidance of police inspector Sanjay Sahane, police sub-inspectors Siddheshwar Gore and Raghuveer Murade. All the accused have been brought to Phulambri police station and further investigation is underway.

Accused arrested include:

Gulsher Khan (Sawangi Harsul), Sayyed Ali (Roshan Gate), Sandeep Hivrale (Jubilee Park), Mahindra Jain (Shahaganj), Salim Pathan (Mitmita), Vishal Jadhav (Mayur Park), Vijay Supekar, Chandan Padge, Yogesh Pithore, Abhimanyu Pahadiya (Chellipura), Sadanand Chaplot, Digambar Ramrao Gadekar, Raju Batawde (Jadhavwadi), Sheikh Gulam (Khokadpura), Akash Magre, Shivaji Chalge (Hudco Corner), Sheikh Bhikan (Rehamania Colony), Somnath Shrirang (Mill Corner), Sandeep Borade (Chikalthana), Riaz Sheikh (Beed Bypass), Sameer Sheikh (Azad Chowk), Rajesh Vishist (Begumpura), Navin Basharkar (Alamgir Colony), Sheikh Rajmohammad (Chitegaon).