Rail passengers face disruptions for fifth consecutive day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Due to water accumulation on railway tracks in some areas of the Hyderabad division, several trains were diverted on Sunday for the fifth consecutive day, while some trains were cancelled. Passengers traveling to and from Nanded were the most affected.

Heavy rains in the Hyderabad division have disrupted train schedules since August 27. The impact was particularly felt on routes including Nanded, Nizamabad, Kacheguda, and Visakhapatnam. Some trains were partially cancelled, others fully cancelled, and a few had their routes changed, leaving passengers’ travel plans in disarray.

The Kacheguda–Nagarsol Express was cancelled on Sunday. As a result, passengers, including those traveling up and down the route, had to make do with available seats on other trains.

----------------------

Cancelled trains to resume today

Some trains that were cancelled by ‘Damre’ on September 1 will resume operations on Monday. This includes the Jalna–Nagarsol and Nagarsol–Jalna trains.

------------------

Photo:

Passengers had to travel standing in this manner