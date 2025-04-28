Railway Board member Navin Gulati inspects railway station

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Member (Infrastructure) of the Railway Board, Navin Gulati, on Monday, inspected passenger amenities available and proposed at the local railway station. He was surprised to see a 16-coach pit line already constructed at the station.

Questioning its future utility, Gulati remarked, “Will this pit line be of use in the future. It should not remain just for a show?” Hence, the pit line should be extended and ensure its optimal use, he instructed the railway officials.

Intense 2-Hour Inspection at Station

Gulati began his inspection at the station early in the morning. He was accompanied by Pradeep Kamle, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of South Central Railway’s Nanded Division, along with other senior officials from Secunderabad.

Gulati first reviewed the ongoing work of the new station. He raised several pointed questions regarding the roof plaza being constructed, from the type of sheet material being used, to how passengers will move between platforms, and even down to the minutest construction-related amenities. His barrage of inquiries left the officials scrambling for answers.

Under the scorching sun, Gulati spent nearly two hours inspecting every part, from the station building to the goods yard, thoroughly reviewing the infrastructure and planning.

Land available for pitline

It may be noted that the currently constructed new pit line is designed for 16 coaches. “ There is sufficient space available here, therefore, priority efforts must be made to extend the pit line to accommodate 18 to 24 coaches,” recommended Gulati.

Over 30 officials and staff during the inspection

Nearly 30 officers and staff from the South Central Railway's Nanded Division accompanied Gulati during the visit. As the inspection stretched under the harsh sun, many officials and employees were seen drenched in sweat, struggling to keep up with the rigorous pace and sharp questioning.

1,300 railway stations under development

“Under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, 1,300 railway stations across the country are being developed, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station is one of them. The ongoing development work at the station is progressing well. After inspection, only a few minor improvements have been suggested—no major changes are required. I have recommended that the pit line be extended beyond its current 16-coach capacity, which will allow for increased operational use, especially since some trains currently have 16 coaches,” said Navin Gulati.