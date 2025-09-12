Railway committee demands new trains from Nanded to Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Members of the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) have requested the introduction of a new train from Nanded to Mumbai, the resumption of the Nagpur-Mumbai train, and a new Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Mumbai train. Responding to this, Pradeep Kamle, the Divisional Railway Manager (Nanded Division of South Central Railway), said, “The Nanded Division submits proposals every year to headquarters for starting new trains from this division. The final decision will be taken by the headquarters and the Railway Board.”

The DRUCC meeting, chaired by DRM, was held in Nanded on Friday. Thirteen members from various locations of the Nanded Division attended the meeting. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Dr. Vijay Krishna provided updates on projects completed over the past year and ongoing works in the division. Committee members raised demands to resolve problems at various stations, start new trains to North India, and add extra coaches to several express trains. During the meeting, the DRUCC member Ram Chavan was elected as a member of the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC).

Prepaid air-conditioned waiting lounges

The DRM highlighted the division’s notable achievements over the past year, including Introduction of the new Nanded-Firozpur Express; Expansion of Vande Bharat Express services; Modernisation of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna railway stations; Development of 15 railway stations under the Amrut Bharat scheme; Provision of prepaid air-conditioned waiting lounges at Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar stations; Battery-operated luggage carts and special trains at multiple locations for passenger convenience; Addition of extra coaches to trains for convenience of passengers etc.