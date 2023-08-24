Railway denies express train stops citing fast connectivity

South central railway rejects demand of MP Jaleel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The demand to halt express trains at certain stations has been met with resistance from the South Central Railway (SCR) administration. Arun Kumar Jain, the general manager of SCR, expressed that frequent stops to express trains at every station would undermine the core principle of ‘fast connectivity.’ This response comes following MP Imtiaz Jaleel's appeal to facilitate stops at Parsoda and other locations, which has now been turned down by the railway authority.

Various sections of society, including laborers, farmers, villagers, and organizations, had united in requesting halts at stations like Parsoda. These groups directly approached MP Jaleel to convey their inconveniences and concerns. MP Jaleel, in turn, communicated these demands to the railway department, urging for necessary facilities to be extended to rural areas through train stops. However, the SCR, general manager Jain, firmly declined this proposition, citing the imperative of maintaining ‘fast connectivity’ and the financial aspects of railway revenue.

No stop in rural areas after Covid

In the past, trains like Dharmabad-Manmad-Dharmabad Marathwada, Nizamabad-Pune Express, Hyderabad-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Express, and Purna-Hyderabad Express had made stops at various rural stations. These halts were temporarily discontinued during the height of the pandemic, with Covid-19 being cited as the primary reason. Residents and passengers had anticipated that after the pandemic abates, train halts in rural areas would be reinstated. However, the railway authority's recent decision has disappointed the villagers and prompted MP Jaleel to express his discontent.