Railway Station MIDC flyover to cost Rs 30 crore !

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Acting upon the orders of the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) appointed project management consultant (PMC) has prepared an estimate of Rs 30 crore to construct a flyover in Railway Station MIDC area. The cash-strapped CSMC has plans to forward the proposal to the state government for funds.

The residents staying in localities developed across Beed Bypass and Satara-Deolai use the Sangramnagar and Shivajinagar flyovers to enter the city. However, the rush of vehicles on both the flyovers is growing each day. There is one more road which connects Beed Bypass. It starts from Deogiri College and passes through the Railway Station MIDC area. The railway track is close to Nirlep Company. Hence the CSMC decided upon building the flyover at this section. Accordingly, the PMC was appointed to prepare the DPR. It later prepared an estimate of Rs 30 crore.

“The CSMC will have to obtain permission from the Department of Railway. The box structures will be prepared on the railway land. After completing the formalities the work will proceed further. The length of the flyover will be 1 km. The flyover proposal will be sent to the state government for funding,” said the civic chief.

Roads around the gates

G Sreekanth also instructed the acting city engineer A B Deshmukh to prepare an estimate of constructing roads around the heritage Makai Gate and Mehmood Gate for smooth passing of vehicles heading towards localities around Chawani and University areas. Earlier, the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had announced granting of an aid of Rs 100 crore for construction of flyovers at the heritage gates Makai Gate and Mehmood Gate. Hence the civic chief instructed his subordinate to gear up and plan the construction of roads around both the gates soon, said the administrator.