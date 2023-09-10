Railway station plagued by garbage piles, passenger discontent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station has come under scrutiny as passengers express their dissatisfaction with the prevailing unclean conditions.

Garbage piles were observed throughout the station premises on Sunday, raising concerns among travelers who questioned whether cleanliness would be prioritized solely during visits by senior railway officials.

Passengers were dismayed to find every platform at the station engulfed in filth, with garbage scattered from one end to the other. Overflowing trash cans added to the sorry state, while water spillage on the platform further exacerbated the problem. Stray dogs were also observed wandering amidst the littered surroundings.

In addition to the platform areas, the old building of the railway station was found to be in an unsanitary condition, with piles of garbage, sewage, and mud adding to the deteriorating state of the premises.

Passengers expressed hope that cleanliness would be maintained at least until the commencement of the redevelopment work. Senior railway officials have assured that the concerned authorities will be promptly informed about the pressing issue.