Railways introduce economy meals for passengers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for train passengers as the Department of Railways (DoR) has introduced ‘economy meals’ for them at affordable cost, particularly to those travelling in the general coaches.

The food service has been launched simultaneously from five stations of the Nanded Division of South Central Railway (SCR) - Aurangabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Renigunta and Guntakal railway stations - on July 22.

The divisional railway manager (SCR, Nanded Division) Neeti Sarkar said that the ‘economy meals’ will be useful to all including the general passengers to be specifically at these five stations. It was the need of the hour to provide good and quality meals while travelling. The mobile service counters will be placed on the platforms near general coaches so that a large number of passengers can avail of the meals, she said.

SCR claims that the quality food is hygienic and provided at an affordable cost. The ‘economy meal’ is of two types. Packed in a silver box, the price of a single meal is Rs 20 each, while the price of a ‘combo meal’ is Rs 50 each, stated the press release.

The economy meal (weighing 175 grams) comprises seven puris and ‘aaloo bhaji’ while the combo meal (weighing 350 grams) comprises puris with local famous cuisine. The meals will be served through kitchen units of Refreshments Rooms and Jan Aahars of IRCTC (Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Service) situated at the railway stations.