Rain continues in the city for the fourth consecutive day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city has been experiencing rainfall every day since Sunday, October 26. After rain on Sunday and Monday, the city and nearby areas recorded 20.6 mm of rainfall around 3 pm on Tuesday, followed by 7 mm of rain between 3 pm and evening on Wednesday.

For the past four days, showers have been occurring mainly in the afternoon hours. According to the Chikalthana observatory, the city recorded 1.2 mm of rain on Sunday, 6 mm on Monday, 20.6 mm on Tuesday, and 7 mm on Wednesday. The weather has alternated between sunshine and clouds, with sudden spells of heavy rain in the afternoon.

Some areas witnessed light to moderate rainfall. The maximum temperature was 27.8°C, while the minimum was 21.2°C. The Meteorological department has forecast continued rain for the rest of the week, attributing it to the Montha cyclone system, and weather experts predict that similar conditions may persist until November 3.