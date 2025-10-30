Rain continues to lash M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The heavy rainfall has continued in Marathwada since the night of October 29. It lashed 300 villages in 11 mandals of three districts of the division. Latur, Nanded, Hingoli districts received torrential rain.

During 30 days of September, 360 mm of rainfall was recorded in the division. During the 28 days of October, 92 mm rainfall was registered in Marathwada. A total of 11.3 mm rainfall was recorded in the division until Thursday morning.

In the division, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar received 13 mm rainfall, followed by Jalna (11 mm), Beed (06 mm), Latur (09 mm), Dharashiv (04), Nanded (22), Parbhani (07), and Hingoli district (08 mm). Marathwada has received 134 per cent of the rainfall since June.

As compared to an average 679 mm rainfall, 1,041 mm rainfall was recorded. This means 360 mm extra rain has been registered in this monsoon season.

Box

Mandal-wise heavy rainfall

District number of mandals which received heavy rainfall are as follows: Latur (one), Nanded (nine), Hingoli (one)

Box

Extreme rainfall in 776 mandals in 15 days of the last two months

The date-wise extreme rainfall is as follows; September 13 (19 mm rainfall), September 14 (53), September 15 (32), September 16 (41), September 17 (15), September 18 (05), September 19 (07), September 20 (10), September 21 (09), September 22 (75), September 23 (129), September 26 (141), September 28 (189), October 28 (40) and October 29 (11).