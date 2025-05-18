Rain disrupts Jaffargate weekly market

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Heavy unseasonal rainfall on Sunday created chaos for both vendors and customers at the Jaffargate weekly market. The entire area turned muddy, and customer footfall dropped drastically at peak business hours, resulting in significant losses for the vendors.

At around 1 pm, heavy rains began accompanied by thunder and lightning. Water started flowing like streams on the roads. Clothes sold by garment vendors got completely soaked. The vegetable section turned into a muddy mess, forcing many sellers to abandon their produce in the slush. With customers leaving mid-shopping, vendors were left with no choice but to pack up early and head home. Second-hand electronics and electrical goods sellers also faced major losses. Many devices got waterlogged before they could be moved to safety. By evening, the entire weekly market had emptied out.