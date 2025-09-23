Rain disrupts Karnpura Devi fair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Karnpura Devi fair is underway with great enthusiasm. As every year, thousands of devotees are arriving for the darshan of the Goddess, but this year, heavy rains right from the first day have caused hardship for both vendors and devotees.

Due to continuous rainfall over the past two days, the Karnpura area has turned muddy. From the entrance to the temple, a stretch of about 3 kilometers is waterlogged on both sides of the road, making it extremely difficult for devotees to walk. Some devotees, fulfilling vows by moving on their knees, are forced to wade through the mud. “There’s hardly a place to step,” said one devotee, adding, “I came to fulfill my vow, but the mud is causing great trouble.”

Difficulties for vendors

As in previous years, around 800 to 1,000 small and large vendors have participated in the fair. Shops selling worship materials, toys, swings, Ferris wheels, and other items line the fairgrounds. However, due to the rains, vendors haven’t been allotted proper spaces. Many are forced to set up shops directly on the roadside, causing traffic obstructions. “We’ve set up our stalls, but there are fewer devotees. Business is dull at the start,” said one small trader.

Lack of facilities persists

The responsibility of organizing the Karnpura fair lies with the Cantonment Board. Like every year, tenders were issued for parking and other fair facilities. However, basic amenities such as drainage, wastewater management, and temporary resting spaces for vendors have been neglected. As a result, both devotees and traders are suffering, and with the ongoing rains, the problems have intensified further.