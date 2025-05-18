Rain fails to dampen Sambhajinagar’s patriotism, city echoes with slogans of national pride

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Defying persistent rain, thousands of citizens participated in a grand Tricolor Rally on Sunday to celebrate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and honor India’s brave soldiers. Streets echoed with chants like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Sun lo beta Pakistan, baap hai tera Hindustan,” as the rally moved from Kranti Chowk to Gulmandi.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from various social, cultural, educational, political, and trade organizations. Several army personnel and their families were felicitated for their service. Among them were Ashok Hange, Bansi Dandge, Jaywant Gangaji, Gajanan Nagre, Dagdu Kayande, Mohammad Iqbal, Vijay Patkar, Dnyaneshwar Kolte, and soldier’s wife Prajakta Salunke. Prominent attendees included MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Minister Atul Save, MLA Sanjay Kenekar, BJP’s Anuradha Chavan, City BJP Chief Shirish Boralkar, and GHATI Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre. MLA Kenekar declared, “This is just a glimpse; Pakistan’s full destruction is pending.” Dr. Karad stated that Operation Sindoor is ongoing, while Minister Save pledged one month’s salary and a house for the family of martyr Sachin Vanjane from Nanded. A highlight of the rally was a heartfelt speech by five-year-old Shivansh, son of soldier Raju Salunke, who saluted the Army and recited a patriotic poem that moved many to tears. The rally concluded with high patriotic fervor, leaving behind a strong message of national unity and pride.